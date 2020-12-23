Biloxi police ask for public’s help in locating mother, 22, and 2-year-old son

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son.

Police have been unable to find the mother, Justine Vernetta Thompson, and her son, Trevonis Deandra Whitlock, at a reported possible addresses in Hope VI housing and east Biloxi.

Thompson’s mother reached out to police out of concern for the welfare of her daughter and grandson.

If you know where the two may be located, contact your local police department or the Biloxi police immediately at 228-392-0641.