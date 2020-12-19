Family of 5 loses MS Coast home to fire before Christmas, but community steps up to help

Like many parents this time of year, Gary and Stacey Young ran out Wednesday night for their last bit of Christmas shopping before the weekend rush.

They sent their three children to an in-law’s house, and went to buy the last few items on Santa’s list before tucking them away until Christmas morning.

The weather forecast was seasonally cold on the Mississippi Coast, with lows in the 30s. Along with presents, Gary grabbed a heater and some logs bundles to make a fire in the fireplace while Stacey went to pick up Masyn, Makynlee and Addisyn.

“When we got home, I got the fire and the heater going,” Gary said. “I checked everything out. I’ve always tried to be very careful. Then I went into my room to watch TV and wait for the kids to get home.”

Gary said he and Stacey had gotten the kids an early surprise to give them that night. But when Stacey got to their home in Saucier, she saw flames shooting out of the attic.

“She came in and told me there were flames,” Young said. “I jumped up and grabbed a water hose, but it was in between the shingles and the sheet rock. I just couldn’t get to them.”

As the fire burned, Young said the only thing on his mind was saving his family.

“I immediately had a clear view that I didn’t care what material things were in the house, I just had to get my family out.”

The Harrison County fire department worked to put out the fire, which overtook the home for hours.

The firefighters salvaged what they could. The Youngs were able to save a few things out of the home they had moved in just before Christmas of last year, including family pets Layla the blue heeler and Marley the Chihuahua. But the home was a total loss.

“I just stood there soaked, barefoot and shocked,” Young said. “In that moment it’s like a dream and thinking you’re going to wake up.”

‘There’s still hope in mankind’





The fire left the family of five homeless and not sure what to do next. Stacey posted on Facebook and immediately saw an outpouring of love from their friends, family and their community.

“So many people have reached out to us, it’s been amazing,” Young said. “We didn’t know what would happen next, but now we actually have options of what to do because of the love we’ve been shown. I know It’s been a bad year, and there’s bad things going on, but this shows me there’s still hope in mankind.”

The Youngs are staying with Gary’s mother and looking for somewhere to live, but are thankful to report they have options thanks to their community. Their children’s schools have stepped in to help with school supplies, backpacks and everything else they need. In a couple of day’s time, dozens of people have reached out to ensure the children have a Christmas, even making up for all of Addisyn’s lost birthday gifts after she turned three Dec. 1.

Gary and Stacey are both from the Coast, and said they’re not surprised at the big hearts of their fellow Mississippians.

“I’ve always called this home because of the people here,” Young said. “Your house can burn down, but your real home is the people around you. Even through my house burned down, I have a smile on my face because I am blessed.”

“The outpouring of love has gotten us through one of the hardest moments in our lives.”

How to prevent that kind of fire

According to Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan, the fire is believed to have been caused by the fire place.

The manufactured home had a fireplace system that uses vents to direct the heat to the roof. In this case, the surrounding wood burned and the heat caused a fire in the attic.

Young said he hopes this makes people rethink putting logs on the fire on the next cold night.

“It’s honestly not worth it,” Young said. “I thought I was being careful. I just want to help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Sullivan said that there are a few things those with fire places can do to help prevent a fire from happening.

“What happens is many people will use it, but forget to do maintenance or wait too long to do it.” Sullivan said.

Before the cold season, check to see if your vents for the pipes are in the right place and that your chimney is clean and not clogged.

The fire marshal pointed out that recent storms like Hurricane Zeta could have damaged or moved vents.

Those with fire places should also be sure it’s clean before use or call a professional to clean it. Buildup within the fire place can easily cause a fire. Also monitor the amount of wood burned so it doesn’t cause too much heat.

“This time of the year can be dangerous,” Sullivan said. “Don’t ever forget it can happen to you. Take precaution”

Thankful to firefighters

Although the Youngs lost their home, they praised the work of the fire department and all who responded. Young said the firefighters did everything they could to help his family.

Sullivan said although the men and women he works with are there to fight fires, save lives and property, kindness is part of the job too.

“We’re just the first in the line of people who step up,” Sullivan said. “We’re fortunate to be in a job where we get to help people. We may see them at their worse, but we’re here to help them recover what they can and help them get start the process to make them whole again.”

Sullivan said the family’s smoke detectors were working, and he’s thankful they were home and immediately reacted.

“We could have had a much bigger tragedy from something as small as a fire place,” Sullivan said.

How to help

A cousin, Arlisa Grayson in Kansas City, set up a GoFundMe account for the Youngs to accompany direct donations to their Paypal to help with expenses as the family starts over.

The Youngs also have local drop offs for any donations at Salon Thirty One in Saucier or at 21525 E Edgewood Drive in Saucier.

The family asks for any organizational items like toy boxes would be helpful as they look for a new place to live, but said any donation is appreciated.