Confederate monument won’t be removed in Harrison County after split vote

The Confederate monument will stay on its pedestal outside the Harrison County courthouse.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors divided 2-2 on the issue at their meeting Monday, and the order to move the monument, introduced by Supervisor Kent Jones, died for lack of a majority. Supervisors Jones and Beverly Martin voted to move the monument, while Rebecca Powers and Marlin Ladner voted to leave it standing. Board president Connie Rocko was absent.

Neither Powers nor Ladner spoke on the issue before casting their votes.

The move caps months of debate over the future of the monument and its true significance, as local activists accused the board of kicking the can down the road, and defenders of the monument, including members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, urged supervisors to keep it in place.

Harrison County joins four other Mississippi county boards of supervisors that have considered moving their Confederate monuments and decided to leave them up. All of those boards are majority-white, while four of the five boards that have so far chosen to move their monuments are comprised of mostly Black members. Jones is the county’s only Black supervisor.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since 1911

The monument was erected in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, with financial support from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. At the time, the Daughters were raising money to build similar monuments across the South. The ideology they championed, the Lost Cause, presented the Confederacy as noble and just, and argued that slavery had been a benevolent institution.

According to an analysis by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the year 1911 was the peak of the Confederate memorial movement in the United States, with more monuments erected that year than any other.

Historians say the monument-building push was part of a white southern backlash to the new political and economic freedoms Black Americans won in the years following the Civil War.

“Not only does that period from 1890 to World War I have all the monuments erected ... it’s also the time period that had the highest number of lynchings and the imposition of segregation laws,” Douglas Bristol, a historian at the University of Southern Mississippi, told the Sun Herald earlier this year. “These things are all of a piece.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In June, Harrison County’s lone Black supervisor, Kent Jones, introduced a resolution asking the board to look into moving the monument.

The monument, tucked between a parking lot and a parking garage, became the site of two tense protests this summer: one in June, shortly after Jones’s resolution, and one in early September, after months had passed with no action by the Board. Monument defenders, including Sons of Confederate Veterans, attended both and arranged themselves at the base of the statue.

There were moments of earnest dialogue, as well as shouted interruptions of the speakers arguing for the monument’s removal.

“I’m asking that it be removed before somebody comes to deface it or tear it down,” John Whitfield, pastor of Gulfport’s Morning Star Baptist Church, said in his remarks in September. “So I’m calling on you, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, to do what you are constitutionally bound to do, place this on the agenda, and take a vote up or down.”

At both protests, members of each side carried and occasionally displayed firearms.

In September, the white nationalist militia group the Southern Defense Force came to the protest with guns and a leashed dog.

Meanwhile, Board attorney Tim Holleman, who had been authorized to search for a potential “more suitable location” for the statue, should the Board decade to remove it, had been unable to find one. State law says localities can remove war monuments only if they identify such a location, though at least one other Mississippi county took a vote to remove their monument and then found a new place for it with the help of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday last week, Jones asked that a resolution requiring the board to vote on the monument be added to the agenda. Board President Connie Rocko suggested there was no need for such a vote because they haven’t found a new location.

“If you can’t move it, if you have no place to put it, why vote to move it?” she said.

“I would like to have the board’s perspective on what they want to do,” Jones responded. “If we vote to remove it, [when] we find a more appropriate location, then a more appropriate location will be looked at.”

What happens next?

In an interview last week, Jones told the Sun Herald he was hoping to enter 2021 with a resolution of the issue.

But a complete resolution may still be far away.

Opposition to the monument’s location on public ground, outside the seat of justice and site of voter registration in Harrison County, shows no signs of disappearing. Jeffrey Hulum III, who organized the two protests at the monument, said in an interview last week that he planned to take the issue to court if supervisors voted to leave the monument standing.