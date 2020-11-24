Vote today! Election runoff for Harrison County tax collector has 2 experienced officials

Interim Harrison County tax collector Sharon Nash Barnett and Connie Rockco, president of the Board of Supervisors, square off Tuesday in the election runoff for tax collector.

The race is the only one on the runoff ballot Tuesday in Harrison County, where turnout is expected to be low based on the number of absentee ballots cast. Less than half a percent of the county’s 131,000 registered voters, or 585, have cast absentee ballots in the race.

The winner will replace Tax Collector David LaRosa, who resigned for health reasons.

Barnett and Rockco were the top two candidates in a field of five in the nonpartisan race, with Barnett capturing 40.5% of the vote to 27.1% for Rockco.

Rockco has served as a supervisor for 21 years, while Barnett has worked in the tax collector’s office for 18 years.

Both women have pledged to run customer-oriented offices with multiple ways to pay tax bills. The office is the busiest in the county, customer-wise, because it is where people pay their property taxes on land, vehicles, houses and businesses.

The winner of the race will serve the three years remaining on LaRosa’s term before the next election.