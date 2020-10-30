Will the show go on? Gulfport’s Christmas lights show in limbo after Zeta damage

The electronic Christmas light show in Gulfport, a regional draw, might be canceled this year because of Hurricane Zeta damage.

The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival, which drew more than 80,000 people last year, was set to run in the evenings from Nov 27- Dec. 31.

The frames of towering Christmas trees with colored, dancing LED lights — the multimillion-dollar show’s centerpiece — have been damaged. They were being set up before Hurricane Zeta hit Wednesday night.

While repairs might be possible, the setting for the show, Gulfport’s harbor, also suffered heavy damage and the dozens of city employees who work on the holiday light show will have Zeta cleanup priorities.

The tensile roofs over both the amphitheater by the main harbor pavilion and another area north of the boat docks were blown down and piers heavily damaged, Mayor Billy Hewes said. He said the boat slips themselves suffered less damage.

The show hasn’t been canceled yet, but it’s not looking hopeful, Hewes and Councilman Rusty Walker said Friday. The city should know early next week, after damage assessments, if the show will be officially canceled.

“At this time, I don’t know how we could plan on having it,” said Walker, who came up with the idea for the Christmas lights display. “I believe it would be very difficult to do anything and we are very disappointed.”

Light show ticket purchases will be refunded

Walker said hundreds of people have bought tickets to the show that sprawls through Jones Park and the harbor with lighted displays, carnival rides, food booths, visits with Santa and more.

Harbor Lights also inspired Hallmark movie “Christmas in Mississippi,” filmed in Gulfport, where a photographer returns to her hometown to help rebuild after a hurricane, and runs into her high-school sweetheart as the whole town comes together to put on the light show.

Tickets will be refunded if the show is canceled, Walker said. This would have been the sixth year for the harbor lights show.

This is the first year for the Mississippi Aquarium, another regional draw, to be open north of the harbor in downtown Gulfport.

The city and aquarium had teamed up on marketing, with the aquarium selling afternoon tickets to visitors who planned to see the Christmas lights in the evening.

The aquarium was closed Friday, according to its website, with no reopening date announced yet. The aquarium opened on the waterfront Aug 29, Hurricane Katrina’s 15th anniversary.

Also Friday, Belhaven University in Jackson canceled its annual Singing Christmas Tree, the oldest singing Christmas tree in the country started in 1933, because of concerns around COVID-19.