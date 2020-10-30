Driver killed in Gulfport after motorcycle collides with Zeta destruction after curfew

A motorcyclist was killed in Gulfport last night after hitting a low-hanging power line damaged by Hurricane Zeta, Gulfport police said.

The wreck happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the 1900 block of 34th Street, according to a police press release.

“During the course of the investigation, it appeared the driver struck a low hanging power line and was thrown from the motorcycle,” the press release said. “The male succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Police Det. Jason DuCré said the crash illustrated the importance of staying home as much as possible after curfew during hurricanes.

“This is why we stress the importance of abiding by the curfew,” he said. “There are no lights in the city and there are still power lines, debris, and other hazards in the roadway.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim has not been identified pending the coroner’s notification of his family.