‘Everybody was in danger.’ Man dies in Coast house fire after calling for help

A man died Tuesday in a Harrison County house fire after calling for help, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

“This was one of the most extreme rescue attempts that we’ve been involved in. There was heavy fire in the room,” Sullivan said after firefighters were called to a house on Vidalia Road, west of Firetower Road in Harrison County.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Sullivan said police dispatchers were talking to the victim, who described what was going on around him.

Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene. The identity of the victim will be released after his family is notified, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Harrison County Fire and Rescue arrived within 4 minutes of the call, Sullivan said, and fire was already coming out the windows and doors.

They were met by someone who had been in the house and told them the homeowner was still inside, Sullivan said.

He said they used equipment to identify which room the man was in, and there was heavy fire already throughout the house except in that room, but the heat was intense.

“Fire was actually coming through the walls and overhead at this point,” he said, and firefighters risked their lives to try to save the man.

Deputy Chief Rusty Schoultz said the victim was carried outside to paramedics, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“The firefighters were doing everything they could to keep the fire off themselves and the victim,” Sullivan said. “It was a heroic effort. Everybody was in danger.”

Several fire departments responded to a hours fire to assist Harrison County, he said, including Pass Christian Fire Department, CRTC-Gulfport Fire Department and Diamondhead Fire Company.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.