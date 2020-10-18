Filming a movie on Mississippi Coast, author brings his Southern horror tale to life

Residents of Saucier and Pass Christian may hear things “go bump in the night” as filming of “Jije,” a Southern horror tale, reaches completion in their neighborhoods.

“Jije,” pronounced “jeej,” is the brainchild of Pass Christian author and producer C.P. Allen.

His film is based off his novel of the same name, available on Amazon.

Allen said “Jije” began as a Facebook challenge: write the scariest story you can in one paragraph. His friends and family enjoyed the story so much, they encouraged him to turn it into a novel.

Allen explained that “Jije” is a Haitian verb meaning “to judge,” but did not elaborate on the title further to avoid spoiling key plot elements.

“Jije” tells the story of Paul, a teen plagued by horrific night terrors. Paul is portrayed by Kyle Dimaggio of Slidell, Louisiana, a young actor who has appeared in an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger.”

After witnessing a gruesome tragedy, the line between reality and dream are blurred as his night terrors mesh with daily life.

As his world falls apart, Paul struggles to keep a grip on his sanity.

The concept was sparked by Allen’s own night terrors.

“I’ve woken up and seen silhouettes,” he said. “Then I had the idea for the story — ‘what if the silhouettes were real?’”

“Jije” is set in Delisle, and Allen said its swamps, bayous and cemeteries were a major source of inspiration for his thriller.

Residents may recognize filming locations such as the Old Delisle Cemetery and Swanier Store in the movie.

Allen spent two years writing “Jije.”

“I made time between my regular job at the pest control company and spending time with my family. It was no easy task,” he said.

One of his customers, a film producer, encouraged him to make a two- to four-minute teaser video to help promote the book.

Allen next met veteran actor Dusty Brown, star of “Consequences” on Amazon, who was eager to branch out into directing. “Sparks flew” and they worked together to gather a crew of 20.

Production of “Jije” began in early January once the 13-member cast was assembled.

Among the leads is William E. Harris as Mr. Goodrich, who recently portrayed George Washington in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

“The energy at the table read blew me away,” said Allen of the initial meeting, and the teaser video evolved into a full-length feature that Allen will pitch at film festivals, with producers, publishers and networks.

Local bands such as The Electric Myrrs and Slay the Day contributed their music to the soundtrack, as well.

“Compared to Hollywood, we’re working on a micro-budget of a micro-budget,” Allen said. “The talent is doing it because they love it.

My goal is that ‘Jije’ becomes a huge success for the cast and crew working so hard on this.”

Allen is eager to see the finished product and is already at work penning the sequel.

“A year and half ago, I never would have believed this would be happening,” he said. “But I wouldn’t have missed it for anything. It’s been an amazing experience.”

For more information about Jije, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jijemovie/ or on Instagram @jijethemovie