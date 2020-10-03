Group buys city block in Gulfport and plans first event there Sunday

The organization already operates a thrift store and a youth center in Gulfport and now Youth for Christ has bought a property to bring those together at one site and also host special events.

The recent purchase of the 48,000 square foot former auto dealership came at a “miraculous” foreclosure price of about $350,000, said Youth for Christ prayer revivalist James Overstreet

The group has been cleaning and mowing the property on Pass Road at D Avenue in preparation for this weekend’s first event, a Sunday night prayer revival starting at 6 p.m. The music will start at 5 p.m.

This will start as people are leaving the Cruisin’ The Coast event at nearby Hardy Court, Overstreet said.

Centerpoint Church, Extended Hands Assembly of God and other area churches will take part in the service that will include a blessing of the cars.

It will be a drive-in service to protect those who attend against the spread of the coronavirus.

“They just pull up and stay in their car,” he said. A sound system will be used so everyone can hear throughout the parking lot, and Youth for Christ will sell snacks and drinks.

A prayer revival will be held on the first Sunday of each month, he said, because many churches in the area no longer hold Sunday evening services. Starting in November one local church will be featured, Overstreet said, and he is available to help other churches start prayer revivals.

Youth for Christ is a national ministry founded by evangelist Billy Graham.

The organization started in South Mississippi 35 years ago. It has a Thrift Mart at 111 Pass Road, Gulfport, and The Xtreme Teen Center near City Hall with basketball, a dance floor and cafe. Plans are to move both of these Youth for Christ operations to the new site.

