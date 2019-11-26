Coast police chief announces he’s retiring to help the homeless

After 6 years as chief and 25 years with the Gulfport Police Department, Chief Leonard Papania is retiring and taking on a new challenge.

He made the announcement Tuesday and plans to retire on Aug. 13.

He has accepted a position as the director of youth services with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition in Gulfport.

“Over my years in policing I have formed a strong bond with our community. It is truly a blessing to remain in service to it,” he said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

He began with the Gulfport Police Department in April 1991 as a reserve police officer and became a full-time police officer in 1994. He worked in the Patrol Division, the Narcotics Division and the Professional Standards Unit.

He also served as a task force agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and as a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He was appointed Commander of Operations in 2006. He became Chief of Police in 2013.