Cold cases debut on Harrison sheriff’s website with unsolved killing of Long Beach nurse

Unsolved murder cases debut Sunday in a new section of the Harrison County sheriff’s website on the fifth anniversary of the homicide of Long Beach registered nurse Kimberly Watts.

Watts, 48, was killed in her home the evening of Nov. 10, 2014. The Long Beach Police Department eventually turned over the case to Sheriff Troy Peterson’s office.

Peterson said at a news conference Thursday morning that he believes someone knows what happened. He urged them to contact the sheriff’s office through the web section, which will accept anonymous tips, or by calling the department at 228-865-7060.

“While we do have some forensic evidence that will eventually help in resolving Kim’s case, we are still requesting anyone with any information about this case have the courage to make the call to us or send us an email regarding the information.

“ . . . We also understand that if a friend or relative is involved, this may be a hard thing to do but it’s also hard to live with the knowledge of withholding information from law enforcement.”

Peterson said the sheriff’s office is making progress with the Watts investigation and he feels confident the case will be solved.

Other unsolved murder cases will be added to the special section of the sheriff’s website after Sunday, he said. He encouraged the public to check out the cases and provide any information they can.

“The web page will continually be updated as information comes in and information will be added as deemed appropriate,” Peterson said.