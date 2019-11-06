7 hospitalized, 1 flown to trauma center after two-car wreck in Harrison County

One person was flown a hospital trauma center Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Saucier-LIzana Road, a Harrison County fire official said.

An SUV and car collided on Saucier-Lizana Road about 12 p.m. Tuesday, said Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan.

Eight people were in the two vehicles at the time of the crash, Sullivan said. Seven of them were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and one victim was flown to a trauma center by a Rescue 5 helicopter.

Sullivan said at least two of the victims, including the person taken from the scene by helicopter, were not wearing seat belts.

“That contributed to their injuries, Sullivan said.

Saucier-Lizana Road was shut down for about 30 minutes.

Sullivan said five fire units responded to the scene, along with American Medical Response and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.