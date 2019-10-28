One victim airlifted to Mobile after three-car wreck in Harrison County, video shows

One person was airlifted to a trauma center in Mobile after a three-vehicle wreck Monday at Mississippi 67 and Cunningham Road in Harrison County, an official said.

Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan said the person who was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile by South Flight helicopter had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

One car and two SUVs were involved in the wreck. Five other people were taken from the vehicles and sent to area hospitals for treatment.

The wreck occurred about 5 p.m., and Sullivan provided the Sun Herald with video from the scene.

Some lanes of the highway were blocked as officials cleared the scene and a USA South Flight helicopter could land. At least one person was seen in the video being put into an American Medical Response ambulance.

The conditions of the victims were not known Monday night.

Sullivan said Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.