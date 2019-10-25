Driver ‘narrowly escaped death’ after car flips into water off I-10, Coast fire chief says

A New Orleans resident driving home on Interstate 10 “narrowly escaped death” Friday afternoon after losing control of his car and landing upside down in a water-filled drainage basin in Gulfport, Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the driver was traveling westbound when the he lost control of his car, spun out, and flipped into the basin. A motorist who saw the wreck happen stopped and assisted the man out of the car as it filled up with water.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the seat belt helped prevent the driver from being thrown around in the car or ejected.

“He was able to to escape out a back window that had blown out during the accident,” Sullivan said.

Traffic on I-10 was delayed as emergency officials cleared the scene.