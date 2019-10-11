Coroner identifies driver after fatal train-Jeep crash in Pass Christian

SHARE COPY LINK

A man is dead after a train hit his Jeep in Pass Christian.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

35-year-old Cory Viator of Pass Christian was the driver and single occupant of the Jeep, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Viator was traveling south on St. Paul Ave. when he was hit by a CSX train traveling west.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma, Switzer said.