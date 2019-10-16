Here’s a list of farmers markets in South Mississippi

SHARE COPY LINK







There are 34 Mississippi farmers markets certified by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

Six of the certified farmers markets are located in South Mississippi.

In order for a market to become certified, the market has to be identified and approved as a location where local Mississippi farmers gather to sell Mississippi products, according to a MDAC news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All of the certified Coast farmers markets are within Harrison and Jackson counties.

There are no MDAC certified farmers markets in Hancock County, according to the release.

Here’s a list of the certified South Mississippi farmers markets:

Harrison County

Florence Gardens Farmers Market, 12321 Preservation Drive in Gulfport. Open every first Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496.

12321 Preservation Drive in Gulfport. Open every first Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496. Gulfport Harbor Farmers Market, 1177 20 th Avenue. Open on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496.

1177 20 Avenue. Open on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496. Lyman Community Farmers Market, 13472 Hwy 49 in Gulfport. Open every third Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496.

13472 Hwy 49 in Gulfport. Open every third Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496. Long Beach Farmers Market at Church Ave., 208 Pine Street. Open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496.

208 Pine Street. Open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496. Long Beach Farmers Market, 301 Jeff Davis Avenue. Open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. For more information call 985-710-3946.

Jackson County

Ocean Springs Fresh Farmers Market, 1000 Washington Avenue. Open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and every second Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call 228-257-2496.