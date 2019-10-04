‘He loved his family more than anything.’ Harrison County Sgt. Glenn Roe remembered

SHARE COPY LINK

Saturday afternoon started like any normal weekend for Glenn Roe.

The off-duty Harrison County deputy and his wife Melanie were together, riding their motorcycles and planning to spend time with their family. There were three things Roe loved: family, riding and Melanie.

As the couple drove up to Old Fort Bayou In Ocean Springs, everything changed.

A truck driven by a teenager pulled in front of the couple and they both hit the passenger side door. They were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital, where Melanie was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Glenn was pronounced dead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Roe was sergeant with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and worked for the security division at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

“He will be sadly missed by us all,” Sheriff Troy Peterson posted. Peterson said that Roe was a longtime deputy, having worked for the department for more than 25 years.

Roe’s family is still in shock. John Kellum, Roe’s stepson, said that it still doesn’t seem real.

Family Man

Kellum has known Roe most of his life. When he was 13, the then Vicksburg police officer started dating his mother Melanie. Kellum said that he and his younger brother, Christopher, knew from the beginning that Roe was someone he could confide in.

“He was very soft spoken, and he was a good listener,” Kellum said. “He was a very loving individual and he really cared deeply. Especially for me and my brother coming into his life, he accepted us as his own. He was always there with words of wisdom and he was never quick to judge.”

Family meant everything to Glenn. Kellum said that Melanie was his best friend, and their children John, Christopher, Lauren and Heather were his world. Their family grew by nine grandchildren ranging from 18 to a year old.

“He loved his grandchildren, his wife, he loved his family more than anything,” Kellum said. “That what he cared about more than anything, he loved his family.”

Loved by all

Roe’s caring nature was something that was reflected in his work as a law enforcement officer for more than 25 years.

“He was loved by everyone,” Kellum said. “He was very caring, no matter the situation or what it was. Whether it was an automobile crash, crime, he was still very open and caring. He was a people person who truly cared about others.”

Kellum said they came back to the Coast from Vicksburg and Roe loved his job with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. He said not only was Roe a compassionate deputy, but he did a lot as a deputy and did his job well.

Roe was the supervisor for the security division at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, but also had other skills that he used to help other officers and solve problems in the field. Kellum said that Glenn was a S.T.O.R.M. specialist and would work with other officers. The program focuses on mental health of law enforcement and how “to cope with the trauma associated with wearing the badge.”

Kellum said that Roe was also an accident re-constructionist, special training that takes accident scenes and works them in reverse to figure out how they happened. Roe was able take the pieces of a seemingly scattered puzzle and put the pieces together. These investigations take everything from physics, math and engineering to come to conclusions.

“He was a really smart guy,” Kellum said.

‘COPS Can Cook, Too!’

One of Roe’s biggest passions was cooking. It’s something he would talk to everyone and anyone about.

“Glenn was very funny, outgoing guy. He always loved giving his opinion about cooking,” Kellum said. “He’d not only do it to eat it, but he truly enjoyed cooking.”

Kellum laughed as he recalled eating at restaurants with Roe where he would sometimes make suggestions on how to make dishes even better.

“He always wanted to give an opinion about the food.” Kellum said. “We’d go to a restaurant and he would eat something and say ‘it would be even better if you added this.’ He never meant it in a rude or condescending way, the man loved food and wanted to always make everything taste the best it could.”

Kellum said that Roe had people always ask him for recipes. Everyone loved his food and he loved making people smile with what he made. Some would be surprised that he was a law enforcement officer and had such a passion for cooking. Kellum said that could have been what inspired Roe’s food blog “COPS Can Cook, Too!”

“After many years of catching crooks, I enjoy my off time by cooking for my family and friends,” Roe put in the description of his blog. “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than to see people enjoying great tasting food. In this blog, I would like to share some of my favorite recipes with you and I would also like to receive some of your recipes of your favorite dishes.”

Roe has multiple posts of recipes like cheesy crab dip, black and blue meatloaf, “chicken D’Iberville,” and broiled flounder.

“He had so many people ask him about recipes, and how he was a law enforcement officer that can cook,” Kellum said. “That blog, the name of it, it really goes to show his sense of humor.”

‘I love you, consuela’

Kellum said that Roe was known for his humor, food, kindness and big heart, but one thing that he loved about Roe was how he loved his mother.

“They went everywhere together, they were absolutely best friends,” Kellum said. “They rode their motorcycles together. They called each other probably five times a day to say just to say ‘I love you.’ Even after all these years you could tell how in love they were.

“One thing he always said to her, ‘I love you, consuela.’ He’s said that to her since they started dating and has never stopped.”

Kellum said that they were an example of true love and how a marriage should be.

“We live in an age that marriage is disposable and people give up, I never saw that with them,” he said. “No matter what happened. Through sickness, through health. They were always there for each other through thick and thin.”

Now, he says his mother has a long road ahead of her, one without a man she’s loved for more than 20 years.

Melanie is still in the hospital with injuries from the wreck. Kellum said that she is set to have reconstructive surgery on her leg, arm, wrist and hand.

“It’s really hard when your mom is going through a tough time emotionally and physically,” Kellum said. “She lost her best friend. She has to learn how to walk again. She’s got a long way to go, but we’re going to be there for her.”

Kellum said the Gulf Coast and law enforcement officer community has shown an outpouring of love.

“I can’t even keep up with the thank yous from everyone,” he said. “There’s so many people reaching out saying that they are here for us, our family, and really adding that form of comfort. Every LEO in the Gulf Coast and beyond has reached out to offer their condolences. It means a lot.”

Funeral arrangements for Roe are still pending. The Sun Herald will update with that information when It becomes available.