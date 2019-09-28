Harrison County deputy killed in motorcycle accident

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy died in a motorcycle accident Saturday.

Family members and Sheriff Troy Peterson identified the deceased deputy as Glenn Everett Roe.

Roe was a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department and worked in the hospital division.

Peterson said he was a long-time deputy, having worked for the department for more than 25 years.

Roe and his wife were on separate motorcycles that collided with an automobile in Ocean Springs about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said. Family members said the vehicle was driven by a teenager.

Roe was off duty at the time. The accident happened on Fort Bayou Road.

Family members said Roe’s wife was also injured.

If you have any details about the accident, please call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.