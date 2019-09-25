Fisheries disaster declared in Gulf states over Bonnet Carré opening, river flooding

‘They’re all dead:’ Mississippi oyster farms take hit from Bonnet Carré Spillway The Bonnet Carré Spillway poured nearly six trillion gallons of fresh water into the Mississippi Sound. Now thousands of oysters and other wildlife are dying. Mississippi oyster farmers are seeing mortality rates up to more than 90-percent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bonnet Carré Spillway poured nearly six trillion gallons of fresh water into the Mississippi Sound. Now thousands of oysters and other wildlife are dying. Mississippi oyster farmers are seeing mortality rates up to more than 90-percent.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has declared a federal fisheries disaster for Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana over freshwater flooding in the Gulf of Mexico from the prolonged opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

The spillway opening to relieve flooding on the Mississippi River is being blamed for high mortality rates of oysters, dolphins, sea turtles and other aquatic life.

A fisheries disaster declaration also followed the Bonnet Carre’s opening in 2011, freeing up federal funds for replanting oyster beds that have now died again.

Congress has this year appropriated $165 million for fisheries disasters, money that also will cover declarations for fisheries disasters that occurred between 2017 and 2019 in Alaska, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Fisheries in these states will be eligible for disaster assistance through the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. The Commerce Department is working on how the funding will be allocated for fisheries in each state, according to it news release.