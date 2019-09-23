Harrison County

11 people rescued after boat flips near Gulfport harbor, Coast Guard says

A response boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport, Mississippi, stands with survivors they rescued from the water after the their vessel capsized offshore Gulfport Harbor Sept. 21, 2019. The boat crew transported the five people to Station Gulfport in stable condition.
A response boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport, Mississippi, stands with survivors they rescued from the water after the their vessel capsized offshore Gulfport Harbor Sept. 21, 2019. The boat crew transported the five people to Station Gulfport in stable condition. Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee U.S. Coast Guard

11 people are safe after a boat flipped over in the Mississippi Sound near the Gulfport Harbor, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard watchstanders based in Mobile got a report of a capsized vessel around 2:55 p.m. Saturday, according to a Coast Guard news release.

They were notified an unknown number of people were in the water about 2 miles south of the harbor.

A nearby good Samaritan with a boat was able to rescue six of the 11 people.

Coast Guard crews on a 45-foot response boat rescued the remaining five people, the release said. They were in stable condition following the rescue.

The U.S. Coastguard rescued five people after their boat became stranded in the Gulf, 20 miles from Gulfport. An aircrew was able to transport all passengers and they are in stable condition.

By

  Comments  