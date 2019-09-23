Harrison County
11 people rescued after boat flips near Gulfport harbor, Coast Guard says
11 people are safe after a boat flipped over in the Mississippi Sound near the Gulfport Harbor, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard watchstanders based in Mobile got a report of a capsized vessel around 2:55 p.m. Saturday, according to a Coast Guard news release.
They were notified an unknown number of people were in the water about 2 miles south of the harbor.
A nearby good Samaritan with a boat was able to rescue six of the 11 people.
Coast Guard crews on a 45-foot response boat rescued the remaining five people, the release said. They were in stable condition following the rescue.
