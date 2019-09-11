Harrison County

2 Gulfport police officers hit while working wreck on I-10, police say

Two Gulfport police officers were hit by a vehicle while working a wreck on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

The crash site was westbound, between mile markers 35 and 36 near Cowan Road, according to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department.

The officers are alert and in stable condition, the tweet said.

The conditions of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

I-10 westbound is down to one lane near the area of the wreck. Traffic is being diverted onto the Cowan Lorraine exit.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Sun Herald will update this story.

