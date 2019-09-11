2 Gulfport police officers hit while working wreck on I-10, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two Gulfport police officers were hit by a vehicle while working a wreck on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

The crash site was westbound, between mile markers 35 and 36 near Cowan Road, according to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department.

The officers are alert and in stable condition, the tweet said.

The conditions of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

I-10 westbound is down to one lane near the area of the wreck. Traffic is being diverted onto the Cowan Lorraine exit.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Here are some additional photos of the scene where two officers were struck while working a crash on I10 near the 35-36mm. Please slow down and move over when you see first responders. Within less than a week three officers have been struck on the coast while working crashes. pic.twitter.com/a03tZxfAWp — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) September 11, 2019

Media please park out of the roadway on the shoulder near the 35-36mm westbound for a statement and video. pic.twitter.com/HiAWYQBTGP — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) September 11, 2019