Coroners identify 2 killed in separate crashes on highway 49, Seaman Road

There were two fatal crashes on Tuesday night in Harrison and Jackson counties.

The Harrison County wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Madison Street in Gulfport, according to Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.

Chester Enruquez, 69, from Gulfport was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died on the scene. She was wearing a seat belt and died from blunt-force trauma, Switzer said.

At least five others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

In Jackson County, there was a head-on collision on Seaman Road around 8:40 Tuesday night.

Ronald Young, 83, of Vancleave was killed in the wreck, according to Jackson County Deputy Coroner Carole Anne Fagan.

The condition the others is not yet known.

