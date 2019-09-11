Harrison County
Coroners identify 2 killed in separate crashes on highway 49, Seaman Road
There were two fatal crashes on Tuesday night in Harrison and Jackson counties.
The Harrison County wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Madison Street in Gulfport, according to Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.
Chester Enruquez, 69, from Gulfport was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died on the scene. She was wearing a seat belt and died from blunt-force trauma, Switzer said.
At least five others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
In Jackson County, there was a head-on collision on Seaman Road around 8:40 Tuesday night.
Ronald Young, 83, of Vancleave was killed in the wreck, according to Jackson County Deputy Coroner Carole Anne Fagan.
The condition the others is not yet known.
