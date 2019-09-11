Coroners identify 2 killed in separate crashes on highway 49, Seaman Road

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

There were two fatal crashes on Tuesday night in Harrison and Jackson counties.

The Harrison County wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Madison Street in Gulfport, according to Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.

Chester Enruquez, 69, from Gulfport was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died on the scene. She was wearing a seat belt and died from blunt-force trauma, Switzer said.

At least five others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

In Jackson County, there was a head-on collision on Seaman Road around 8:40 Tuesday night.

Ronald Young, 83, of Vancleave was killed in the wreck, according to Jackson County Deputy Coroner Carole Anne Fagan.

The condition the others is not yet known.