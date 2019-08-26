Harrison County
One dead, one in critical condition after D’Iberville crash, police say
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Brodie Road in D’Iberville.
The wreck happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a D’Iberville Police Department news release.
Police say the driver of the 2003 Ford Ranger failed to navigate a curve and hit a barrier west of the Broadie Road and Goodman Road intersection.
The driver, an adult woman, was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police say.
The passenger, 56-year-old Matthew Gospodinovich of Biloxi, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
