2 days of events will recall Hurricane Camille 50 years later

Images from 1969 after Hurricane Camille ravaged the Mississippi Coast The morning after Hurricane Camille ravaged the Mississippi Coast, Daniel White grabbed his camera and started shooting. He said he knew he had to document the devastation he saw. These are photos from the days after Camille changed the Coast forever Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The morning after Hurricane Camille ravaged the Mississippi Coast, Daniel White grabbed his camera and started shooting. He said he knew he had to document the devastation he saw. These are photos from the days after Camille changed the Coast forever

Several events this weekend will remember Hurricane Camille on Aug. 17, 1969 and those who died in the storm..

Friday, Aug 16

▪ 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. — The new documentary “Camille: The Original Monster Storm” will have its world premiere at Biloxi Premier LUX Ciné and Pizza Pub at Edgewater Mall. Filmmaker Rex Jones will be there for each screening to answer questions. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum or by calling 435-6320.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ 8:30 a.m. — Harrison County flower ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, 3908 St. in Gulfport

▪ 9:15 a.m. — Coffee with National Hurricane Center Executive Director Ken Graham and MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel at Harrison County EOC, 1801 23rd Ave. in Gulfport. Pastries and coffee provided by Island View Casino.

▪ 5 p.m. — Memorial service at Camille Memorial/Church of Redeemer site at 610 Water St., Biloxi

▪ 6 p.m. — Reception in honor of Wade and Julia Guice at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. The museum’s hurricane gallery will be dedicated for the couple that saved lives during Camille and revolutionizing communication of impending storms on the Coast. Music, specialty drinks, light hors d’oeuvres and raffle. $10

▪ 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Hurricane Camille 50 Years Later community gathering for all ages at War Memorial Park, U.S. 90, Pass Christian with hot dogs and drinks. The public should bring chairs.

Send additional events to mynews@sunherald.com