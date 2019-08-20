What do you miss most that never came back after Katrina? Share your memories with us.

Video: Hurricane Katrina Before After & Now - Biloxi Photos in Biloxi, Miss., before Hurricane Katrina, after and now, 10 years later Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos in Biloxi, Miss., before Hurricane Katrina, after and now, 10 years later

As we approach the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re making a list of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 14 things missed most since the storm.

We want to hear from you. Share your pre-Katrina memories of the Coast, including the things you loved that never came back after the storm. It could be a Coast restaurant, store, building, business, historic home, landmark or fun getaway.

Once we receive your responses, we’ll make a list of the 14 most missed places and things since Katrina.

Make sure to include:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Your name

Your city

What you miss most

Your favorite memory of the place/thing you miss the most

Email your submissions to Britneé Davis at bdavis@mcclatchy.com by Sunday, Aug. 25.

SHARE COPY LINK Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor