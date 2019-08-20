Harrison County

What do you miss most that never came back after Katrina? Share your memories with us.

Photos in Biloxi, Miss., before Hurricane Katrina, after and now, 10 years later
As we approach the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re making a list of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 14 things missed most since the storm.

We want to hear from you. Share your pre-Katrina memories of the Coast, including the things you loved that never came back after the storm. It could be a Coast restaurant, store, building, business, historic home, landmark or fun getaway.

Once we receive your responses, we’ll make a list of the 14 most missed places and things since Katrina.

Make sure to include:

  • Your name
  • Your city
  • What you miss most
  • Your favorite memory of the place/thing you miss the most

Email your submissions to Britneé Davis at bdavis@mcclatchy.com by Sunday, Aug. 25.

Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight "Katrina dolphins" weathered the histor

Britneé Davis
Britneé Davis is McClatchy's South Region Digital Producer.
