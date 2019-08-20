Harrison County
What do you miss most that never came back after Katrina? Share your memories with us.
Video: Hurricane Katrina Before After & Now - Biloxi
As we approach the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re making a list of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 14 things missed most since the storm.
We want to hear from you. Share your pre-Katrina memories of the Coast, including the things you loved that never came back after the storm. It could be a Coast restaurant, store, building, business, historic home, landmark or fun getaway.
Once we receive your responses, we’ll make a list of the 14 most missed places and things since Katrina.
Make sure to include:
- Your name
- Your city
- What you miss most
- Your favorite memory of the place/thing you miss the most
Email your submissions to Britneé Davis at bdavis@mcclatchy.com by Sunday, Aug. 25.
