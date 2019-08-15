Want to learn more about effects of Bonnet Carré opening? Sun Herald hosting a forum.

Here’s why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré Here's why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré. Why the spillway was built and more about the openings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré. Why the spillway was built and more about the openings.

The Sun Herald is inviting South Mississippi residents to join us at a community forum where we discuss the prolonged opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway and its health effects on the Mississippi Sound.

The Sun Herald has reported extensively on this issue over the last few months, but questions linger, especially about the safety of the seafood and animals who live in the Sound.

Light appetizers and refreshments will be served at the forum, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Knight Nonprofit Center on Seaway Road in Gulfport. Admission is free and you can register for the event here.

Serving on the panel are:

Anita Lee, who has written most of the Sun Herald’s coverage on the spillway opening. Lee is a Mississippi native who specializes in investigative, court and government reporting. She has covered South Mississippi’s biggest stories in her decades at the Sun Herald, including the Dixie Mafia, public corruption and Hurricane Katrina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning effort.

Moby Solangi, president and executive director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. He founded the organization in 1984 to promote marine research, conservation and education. He has conducted pioneering research on dolphins and sea turtles both in the wild and under human care.

Capt. George Ricks, a charter boat captain and president of the Save Louisiana Coalition, which represents over 1,000 members of the commercial and recreational fishing industries, as well as seafood wholesalers, restaurant owners, tackle store owners, and coastal community residents. Ricks has become a student of salinity and freshwater intrusion in coastal waterways.