Harrison County
A beachfront home is on fire in Pass Christian. Here’s what we know.
Sun Herald Breaking News
Up Next
Emergency responders are working to put out a fire in a large two-story home on the Pass Christian beachfront.
Smoke was billowing from the home on Scenic Drive at about 9:30 a.m Monday.
Several fire crews were on scene. Police have blocked off a portion of Scenic Drive between Lang Avenue and Menge Avenue.
It’s not clear if anyone was in the home when the fire started.
The Sun Herald has reached out to fire and police officials in Pass Christian for comment.
Comments