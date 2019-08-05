A beachfront home is on fire in Pass Christian. Here’s what we know.

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

Emergency responders are working to put out a fire in a large two-story home on the Pass Christian beachfront.

Smoke was billowing from the home on Scenic Drive at about 9:30 a.m Monday.

Several fire crews were on scene. Police have blocked off a portion of Scenic Drive between Lang Avenue and Menge Avenue.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the home when the fire started.

The Sun Herald has reached out to fire and police officials in Pass Christian for comment.