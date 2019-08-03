A father headed to see his dying son at a Gulfport hospital dies in one of 3 fatal wrecks

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

James Danley Jr. , 67, of Saucier died Saturday morning driving to his son’s hospital bedside, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

“He was actually going down there to Garden Park to be with his son and make that tough decision, and on the way down there, he wrecked,” Switzer said. “His son did end up dying just hours later.”

Danley’s death was one of three traffic fatalities in the county in less than 24 hours.

The two other deaths Switzer reported:

▪ A GMC Sierra hit a 53-year-old man walking south on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 49 in North Gulfport. Switzer pronounced the man dead at the scene after receiving the call at 1 a.m. Saturday. He will release the man’s identify once next of kin is notified.

▪ Diogo Decastro-Pereir, 40, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was heading south on Hudson-Krohn Road at Schonowitz Road when he lost control of his Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle, left the road and hit a culvert.

Switzer pronounced him dead of head injuries at 8:02 a.m. Saturday.

▪ Danley died at 7:30 a.m. at the scene of an accident on Mississippi 53 north of Herman Ladner Road. He left the road driving southbound, overcorrected, crossed both lanes in his Toyota Tacoma and rolled into the trees. He was not wearing a seat belt.