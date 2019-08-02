Harrison County
Man nearly drowns at Hiller Park after falling into water, Biloxi police say
Sun Herald Breaking News
A man nearly drowned at the boat launch by Hiller Park, Biloxi police said.
Police and fire personnel responded just after 4:15 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning just west of the boat launch on Atkinson Road.
Officers found a man in his 50s had been pulled from the water and was getting life-saving medical treatment.
Police spokesman Christopher DeBack said in a press release that the man was walking and appeared to stumble and roll into the water.
People nearby noticed he was not moving in the water so they rushed to help.
He has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
