Man nearly drowns at Hiller Park after falling into water, Biloxi police say

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

A man nearly drowned at the boat launch by Hiller Park, Biloxi police said.

Police and fire personnel responded just after 4:15 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning just west of the boat launch on Atkinson Road.

Officers found a man in his 50s had been pulled from the water and was getting life-saving medical treatment.

Police spokesman Christopher DeBack said in a press release that the man was walking and appeared to stumble and roll into the water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People nearby noticed he was not moving in the water so they rushed to help.

He has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.