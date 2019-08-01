3 teen boys went missing while swimming in Biloxi River, police say. 2 have been found.

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

First responders were searching Thursday evening for three young teens who went missing in the Biloxi River, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told media.

Three boys between 13 and 14 years old were last seen in the river at Dedeaux Park off of River Road near the intersection of Three Rivers Road and Tradition Parkway.

They appeared to be struggling in the water, he said.

“We have divers in the water right now,” he said around 5:30 p.m.

Two boys were pulled from the water before 7 p.m. and a diver was searching for the third.

“This river is unfortunately... we’ve seen this before and its currents are strong,” Papania said.

This story will update with more information.