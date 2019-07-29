Bernie Sanders 2020? Beauvoir’s Instagram was hacked, officials say

Can you see Jefferson Davis’ ghost at Beauvoir in Biloxi? Beauvoir in Biloxi first allowed paranormal investigators to explore the property in 2014. Now the last home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis hosts regular events for "sceptical scientific" investigation of the grounds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beauvoir in Biloxi first allowed paranormal investigators to explore the property in 2014. Now the last home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis hosts regular events for "sceptical scientific" investigation of the grounds.

Troll level: Expert.

That’s what one person commented on a photo of a rainbow-themed Confederate flag posted on Beauvoir’s Instagram page.

The photo, along with two others, were published to the page by a hacker.

Beauvoir officials announced the hack Sunday on Facebook. The photos had not been removed Monday morning.

“The username, the password, the verification, everything has been changed,” said Kitsaa Stevents, Beauvoir’s marketing director. “We’re working on it. We really are.”

The Biloxi beachfront retirement estate of Confederate Army leader Jefferson Davis is used for tours, events and weddings. Most of the photos on their Instagram page are photos of the property, pictures including the state flag or Confederate flag, and scenes from wedding ceremonies under the trees on site.

The hacked photos include:

A campaign poster for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

The LGBTQ rainbow flag behind the stars and bars on the Confederate flag

An image of former President Ulysses Grant, who with Abraham Lincoln led the Union Army to victory over the Confederate Army in the Civil War.

Stevens said those kind of posts would never be approved on Beauvoir’s Instagram because they are a nonprofit with no political or religious affiliation.