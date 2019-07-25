Harrison County
Tax collector’s chief deputy Denise Gill now on leave until criminal case is resolved
Denise Gill, chief deputy in the Harrison County Tax Collector’s Office, is on administrative leave until her criminal case is resolved, said Tax Collector David LaRosa.
Gill, a 34-year employee of the tax collector’s office, was indicted by a grand jury on four charges of submitting false travel expenses to defraud the government. She was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office on July 15.
After Gill bonded out of the Harrison County jail, she briefly returned to work at the office in downtown Gulfport.
LaRosa said her last day of work was Wednesday and her leave started Thursday morning.
Gill will not be drawing a salary, LaRosa said, so any pay would come from Gill’s accrued leave time.
If Gill is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
