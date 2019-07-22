Harrison County
Suspicious death under investigation in Long Beach, police say
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach, according to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal.
The man’s body was found behind an apartment Monday afternoon.
The cause of death and name of the deceased is unknown at this time, according to Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.
The Sun Herald will update this article as we learn more.
