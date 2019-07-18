This South Mississippi mental health center is closing, leaving hundreds without treatment

Sun Herald reporter’s work shows flaws in state’s mental health care system Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald talks about two stories she covered in 2018 that show some of the problems in state's mental health care system. Twice people who were seeking help were not properly cared for, both were shot by police, one died. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald talks about two stories she covered in 2018 that show some of the problems in state's mental health care system. Twice people who were seeking help were not properly cared for, both were shot by police, one died.

Hundreds of adults and children in four Mississippi Coast counties will soon lose an array of community mental health services because the grant-funded agency that provides them has run out of money.

Board members with the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center have informed boards of supervisors in Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River and Stone counties that the agency will be unable to fund services after August 11, a letter obtained by the Sun Herald says.

The letter is dated July 16, when the Board of Commissioners appointed by supervisors in each county met and voted to close. The commissioners said they will notify employees by week’s end.

GCMHC works closely with the state Department of Mental Health.

The four commissioners said the agency will be informing chancery courts that it will be unable to accept involuntary commitments after Aug. 1.

Gulf Coast Mental Health is far more than a counseling center. The grant-funded agency provides:

▪ Inpatient crisis stabilization for people involuntarily committed by the courts to mental institutions.

▪ Substance abuse treatment.

▪ Case management for residents living in their communities with psychiatric disorders.

▪ An array of services for children with adjustment, behavioral and learning problems.

▪ Work activity centers for the developmentally delayed.

▪ Day programs for the chronically mentally ill and more.

At one time, the agency had around 200 employees. Clinicians handled adult caseloads of up to 300, a former employee said.

It is unclear how many people work there now, but the staff has shrunk. The former director was in the last few months relieved of her job, a former employee and a public official told the Sun Herald.

“It’s going to be devastating,” said Cori Walker, a licensed clinical social worker in private practice who previously worked at an inpatient psychiatric hospital and has dealt with involuntary commitments. “Gulf Coast Mental Health offers such a variety of services that cover such a vast number of needs for the community, the absence of that will leave a tremendous gap.

“There is nothing else like it. People who are uninsured and underinsured have no other options.”

Gulf Coast Mental Health also accepts Medicare and Medicaid, which is often not the case with private providers.

Walker said mental health professionals are unsure what will happen to some of their clients.

“We really worry about that,” she said. “We don’t know. We don’t know.”

The loss of services comes at a time when the U.S. Justice Department is suing the state for failing to provide adequate community mental health services.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.