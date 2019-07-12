No more Yellow Cabs? Coast company bought by zTrip, which offers app, new vehicles

Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft Taxi drivers in Raleigh, N.C. talk about their struggles with declining ridership and their battle with ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Taxi drivers in Raleigh, N.C. talk about their struggles with declining ridership and their battle with ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber.

The iconic Yellow Cab has a new owner on the Coast and a new fleet of taxis.

Ride service zTrip announced in a press release this week the purchase of Yellow Cab in South Mississippi, and on Wednesday introduced 40 sedans and minivans in the Gulfport and Biloxi areas.

As a introductory price, new users in Gulfport and Biloxi can download the zTrip app in the Apple iTunes or Google Play stores and use the promo code MSzTrip for $10 in ride credits through July 31.

“zTrip was designed to combine the best features of the new e-hailing transportation services, along with the safety and security of licensed and inspected taxicabs,” said company president Bill George. “We are committed to providing every traveler with a new level of personal transportation service.”

Their drivers are insured and have undergone background checks, the company said, “So riders don’t have to worry about who is driving them home.”

Customers will be able to hail a cab on the street or they can call or use the zTrip app to schedule a trip immediately or book a future ride.

The company said the price will be the same every ride, regardless of the time or the day of the week.

It also will be the same price for those who need a wheelchair taxi once the company launches its ADA service in September, the company said.

“This is a real game changer for the wheelchair accessible community in the Gulfport/Biloxi area,” George said. “We are proud to be the only ‘ride app’ to include wheelchair transportation in its service offerings.”