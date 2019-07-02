Crash shuts down US 49, sends baby and 3 others to hospital

Wreck shuts down US 49 in Harrison County A two-car crash on U.S. 49 at Jim Lee Road on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, sent four people to the hospital, including an infant, officials say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-car crash on U.S. 49 at Jim Lee Road on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, sent four people to the hospital, including an infant, officials say.

A two-car crash on U.S. 49 on Tuesday sent four people to the hospital, including an infant, officials say.

The crash happened near Jim Lee Road, north of Lyman and Mississippi 53. One car was headed south on 49 while another car was turning left from Jim Lee, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Calvin Robertson.

A baby was flown by helicopter to a trauma center after the car it was in rolled upside down into a ditch, said Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan. Two people had to be extricated from the cars, and three people were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

U.S. 49 was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.

Responding agencies were Harrison County Fire and Rescue, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The Sun Herald will update with more information as it is available.