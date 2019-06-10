Woman charged with second-degree murder after a Gulfport gas station shooting

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

A woman is charged with second-degree murder after a Gulfport gas station shooting.

The shooting happened the morning of June 9.

Police say 20-year-old Breanna McClendon of Hattiesburg shot a man after an altercation at the Circle K gas station located at 13490 Highway 49, according to the Gulfport Police Department release.

McClendon and the shooting victim were together when they arrived at the gas station, investigators say.

After McClendon shot the man, she drove him to Hattiesburg. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

McClendon is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.

Gulfport police are looking for a witness who assisted with getting the victim back into the vehicle, not knowing the victim had been shot. That person is being asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.