Harrison County
One person dead, one injured after car flips into ditch, Gulfport police say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A man died and a person was injured after a car flipped into a ditch early Tuesday morning, Gulfport police say.
At about 2:27 a.m., officers found an upside down 2000 Chrysler Sedan on Cuandet Road near the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Washington Avenue, Sgt. James Griffin said in a press release.
Rescuers removed the 37-year-old driver, who was pounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Comments