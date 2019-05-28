One person dead, one injured after car flips into ditch, Gulfport police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man died and a person was injured after a car flipped into a ditch early Tuesday morning, Gulfport police say.

At about 2:27 a.m., officers found an upside down 2000 Chrysler Sedan on Cuandet Road near the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Washington Avenue, Sgt. James Griffin said in a press release.

Rescuers removed the 37-year-old driver, who was pounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.