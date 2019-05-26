Did wreck kill Long Beach woman? Maybe not.

Sandra Hardy, 77, of Long Beach died Sunday morning after being in a two-car accident Saturday morning.







She was riding without a seatbelt in a rear seat of a car rear-ended by a second vehicle at J.P. Ladner Road and Lanelle Lane, Harrison County Assistant Coroner Brian Switzer said.







Switzer said Hardy’s body is being sent to Jackson for an autopsy because the accident did not appear serious enough to have killed her. Hardy was transported after the wreck to a hospital, where she died.







The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.







