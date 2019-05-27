Harrison County
Voting is open now for 2019 Sun Herald People’s Choice Awards
2019 People’s Choice Awards
Voting is now open for the Sun Herald’s People’s Choice Awards.
Voting runs from May 27 to June 9.
The award winners will be announced in August in a special section online and in print.
The People’s Choice awards are highly-sought by local businesses because they are voted on by South Mississippi residents. There are 155 categories this year.
Many businesses display their winning plaques as a sign of pride that they are popular with the locals.
Voting is done online and you can vote in one business category per day.
Nominations, now completed, were the first step toward winning. All categories fall into one of the following six groups: professional services, shopping/retail, art and entertainment, food and beverage, health and beauty, and other.
Go to sunherald.com/peopleschoice to vote for a business.
Comments