Voting is open now for 2019 Sun Herald People’s Choice Awards

2019 People’s Choice Awards It's that time of year again! Where you get to pick the best on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's that time of year again! Where you get to pick the best on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Voting is now open for the Sun Herald’s People’s Choice Awards.

Voting runs from May 27 to June 9.

The award winners will be announced in August in a special section online and in print.

The People’s Choice awards are highly-sought by local businesses because they are voted on by South Mississippi residents. There are 155 categories this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Many businesses display their winning plaques as a sign of pride that they are popular with the locals.

Voting is done online and you can vote in one business category per day.

Nominations, now completed, were the first step toward winning. All categories fall into one of the following six groups: professional services, shopping/retail, art and entertainment, food and beverage, health and beauty, and other.

Go to sunherald.com/peopleschoice to vote for a business.



