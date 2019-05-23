Watch how this Coast police chief tired to ‘catch an alligator’ with a shopping cart

Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway Ocean Springs resident Kaizad Tamboli films an alligator that he found in his driveway on April 19, 2017. The alligator was removed without incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ocean Springs resident Kaizad Tamboli films an alligator that he found in his driveway on April 19, 2017. The alligator was removed without incident.

A typical day near Walmart on Pass Road in Gulfport ended with a very atypical sighting for the Papania family.

Angela Papania, wife of Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, posted a video to Facebook of an alligator in the median right outside of the store.

After a few seconds of recording the alligator, Chief Papania enters the video, trying to get the alligator out of harm’s way using a shopping cart.

The alligator began to run and seemingly went under Papania’s car. Passengers in the vehicle urged Mrs. Papania to hurry up and close the driver’s door.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Papania captioned the video, “the perils of being married to a cop who thinks he can catch an alligator with a shopping cart.”

The video already has more than 20,000 views.