19-year-old from Gulfport killed in fatal crash, another seriously injured

A 19-year-old Gulfport man died and another man was seriously injured after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon, Biloxi Police Major Christopher De Back said.

Charles Parker Hewes, 19, of Gulfport, was pronounced dead at University of South Alabama Hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, Hewes was headed south on Cedar Lake Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when he tried to pass another car headed south and hit a stopped Ford F-250 carrying a trailer. The Ford F-250 was headed north on Cedar Lake Road.

Hewes was not wearing a seat belt, De Back said.

The passenger in Hewes’ car was also taken to a local hospital for treatment, though his condition was not immediately known. The passenger was wearing a seat belt, De Back said.

The crash remains under investigation, De Back said.

The results of a routine toxicology tests are pending, De Back said, though no foul play is suspected.