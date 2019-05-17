Long Beach High School student dies after drowning in the Wolf River. Here’s more.

Life jackets, real-life drowning and boating ID cards: Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A Long Beach man is dead after drowning in the Wolf River Thursday.

William P. Taylor-Henson, 18, was swimming with a friend in the Wolf River near the Bells Ferry Bridge on May 16 around 4:40 p.m., according to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Officer release.

The high school senior was set to graduate Friday night from Long Beach High School.

Officials say Taylor-Henson was pulled under by currents.

His body was located after a five-hour search by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Fire Department, Department of Marine Resources, Pass Christian Police Department and Gulfport Fire Department.

The search teams used “every tool at their disposal to find the victim including side scan sonar, submersible drones and rescue dogs,” according to the release.

Talyor-Henson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A flood warning was issued by the Harrison County Emergency Management for the Wolf River near Bell’s Ferry on May 14.

As of Tuesday, the river stood at 14.1 feet and major roads were becoming impassable, according to Harrison County Emergency Management.