First responders rescue people in Harrison County as rivers rise after storms

First responders rescue people from flooding in Harrison County The Harrison County Fire and Rescue along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, worked throughout Saturday afternoon and into the early morning hours of Sunday rescuing people from flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Harrison County Fire and Rescue along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, worked throughout Saturday afternoon and into the early morning hours of Sunday rescuing people from flood waters.

First responders worked through the night rescuing people in northern Harrison County after storms dumped inches of rain and swelled waterways, officials say.

Rainfall since Friday morning has exceeded 6 to 10 inches in the region, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said, possibly as high as 11 to 15 inches in some locations in northern Pearl River County.





The Biloxi, Tchoutacabouffa and Wolf rivers already are well above flood stage.

Biloxi River at Three Rivers is forecast to crest at 19.5 feet, with flood stage at 12 feet.

Tchoutacabouffa River at Lamey Bridge is forecast to crest at 12.5 feet, with flood stage at 8 feet.

Wolf River at Bells Ferry is forecast to crest at 13.5 feet, with flood stage at 8 feet.

One man was clinging to a tree when he was rescued, County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said, after the man drove into flood waters and his car was swept off Pete Hickman Road.

Another man and his 4-year-old child were rescued from the roof of their submerged pickup truck off of Saucier-Lizana Rd.

Harrison County Fire and Rescue and sheriff’s department personnel performed overnight rescues in the Saucier area, along with the state Department of Marine Resources fire departments from Saucier, Biloxi and Gulfport, who all provided boats and manpower.

No one rescued was injured, Sullivan said.

All the first responders are asking everyone to, “turn around, don’t drown.” If a road is flooded, or warning signs have been posted by the Harrison County Road Department, then don’t go around the posted signs and attempt to drive through the flood waters, Sullivan said.

Part of U.S. 49 near Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was closed early Sunday for flooding, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

On Friday, a train derailed in Pearl River County after the track was damaged by floodwaters, officials said.