Air show is a go despite threat of storms, Keesler says. But some performances canceled.

Are you ready for Thunderbirds air show at Keesler Air Force Base? Here are the performers for the Keesler Biloxi Air Show on May 4-5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the performers for the Keesler Biloxi Air Show on May 4-5.

The air show is a go, Keesler Air Force Base said early Saturday, but some demonstrations have been canceled and more changes are possible.

Thunder Over the Sound is set to start at 8:30 a.m. in Biloxi, despite the threat of strong storms.

“Based on the forecast we have not canceled the air show,” Keesler posted on Facebook. “We might see rain today but the show will go on. If necessary we will alter the schedule if the weather gets too bad.”

Just before 8 a.m., Keesler said the aerial demonstrations over the base were canceled for the morning.

“The flight line is still open to see the static aircrafts displays and to participate in other activities. The afternoon portion has not been canceled yet, but we are monitoring it closely.”

The thunderstorms are expected to clear the area by 3 p.m., according to a weather alert by Rupert Lacy, Harrison County emergency director.

The Thunderbirds are still scheduled to fly at around 3:30 p.m.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms was moving over Louisiana early Saturday, and a few tornado warnings were issued over the southeastern part of the state by 7 a.m.

The timing of when storms are expected to reach the Mississippi Coast was moved up early Saturday. The brunt of the front’s impact could hit anywhere between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the weather service said.

The air show starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Keelser and moves to the beach at 1 p.m. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to be the final performance each day starting at 3:30 p.m.

The public will be notified of any change in the 3:30 p.m. start time for the Thunderbirds through the Sun Herald and through Keesler and Biloxi social media.

“Obviously, safety of the pilots and our visitors will be the No. 1 concern,” Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Friday, “but we’re hopeful that we can get two days of great shows in. We had 150,000 people in town last year for the Blue Angels, and we’re expecting similar crowds for this weekend.”

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday’s show, after a cool front moves through Saturday night.

Forecast