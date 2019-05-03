Severe storms possible during Thunder Over the Sound air show in Biloxi. Here’s what we know.

Biloxi’s first responders prepare for emergencies during Thunder Over the Sound air show Before the Thunder Over the Sound takes to the skies, the City of Biloxi held an emergency response exercise to be at there best if the worst were to happen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Before the Thunder Over the Sound takes to the skies, the City of Biloxi held an emergency response exercise to be at there best if the worst were to happen.

Severe weather is in the forecast for South Mississippi this weekend and it could affect the Thunder Over the Sound air show set for May 4-5 in Biloxi.

There’s an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, and strong winds are the greatest threat, the National Weather Service in Slidell warns.

The Mississippi Coast could start seeing storms around 10 a.m. Saturday, and the greatest impact is expected between 6-9 p.m.

“This is a fast-moving system, so the rain will happen in intense spurts,” said meteorologist Fred Zeigler. “Wind damage is another thing people have to look out for.”

The potential impact of this storm system include:

Winds up to 60 mph

Hail up greater than 1 inch in diameter

One or two isolated tornadoes

Heavy rain

The air show starts at 8:30 a.m., but the Thunderbirds are scheduled to be the final performance each day starting at 3:30 p.m.





“All we can do it let the community know what’s in the forecast. Local officials and agencies make the final call on event details,” Zeigler added.

Sunday is expected to be a better day for the air show with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before 1 p.m.

Keesler Air Force Base is monitoring the forecast and will “make a determination to alter the show performances or show schedule as necessary,” according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

The SunHerald will update this story with any schedule changes, delays or cancellations.

Forecast

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

— NWS as of noon Friday