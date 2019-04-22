Which cities have the highest recycle rates in Harrison County?

Recycling tips. Find out three common recycling mistakes and 3 uncommonly recycled items. Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet.

Recycling is on the rise in Harrison County, the waste management utility said on Earth Day.

Compared to the previous year, recycling increased 18% to 2,009 tons from Oct. 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, according to the Harrison County Utility Authority.

Here’s how each city performed over the six-month period:

A D’Iberville route had the highest single-month participation rate at 49% in December.

Biloxi had 7 of its 8 routes perform above average with a 46.6% participation rate.

Long Beach and Pass Christian participation rates averaged 32.7% with a high of 46.5%.

City of Gulfport numbers are not reflected in the report. Gulfport negotiated its own contract with Waste Pro, which offers recycling pickup every other week.

Gulfport also chose to reduce the number of days recyclables are picked up because the city said only about 15 percent of its households recycle.

The Harrison County Utility Authority hopes to continue increasing the recycling rates with its Earth Day Challenge. They want to encourage people to improve participation rates in May by 10% in May, which is equal to over 15,000 households and 367 tons of recycled material.

HCUA contracts with Waste Management and Pelican Waste.

“HCUA continues to see the benefits of new technology, such as trucks equipped with cameras and carts equipped with RFID tracking chips, along with improved customer service, that has helped reduce the number of calls for service,” the utility said in a press release.