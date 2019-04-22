Everything you need to know about the Crawfish Music Festival at the Coast Coliseum

Country star Travis Tritt reveals why he’s back for his 23rd Kentucky Derby Travis Tritt and his wife Theresa Nelson walk the red carpet before the 144th Kentucky Derby. Hear what makes Tritt an annual visitor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Travis Tritt and his wife Theresa Nelson walk the red carpet before the 144th Kentucky Derby. Hear what makes Tritt an annual visitor.

South Mississippi will again celebrate the mud bug, the music and the return of spring at the Crawfish Music Festival at the Coast Coliseum from April 24-28.





The five-day festival is expected to attract 30,000 hungry people to feast on heaping plates of hot and spicy crawfish boil, along with crawfish done several other ways, seafood, burgers and cotton candy from the food vendors.

The Crawfish Cook-Off on Saturday will bring together about 30 teams competing for $3,000 in cash and bragging rights, said Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coast Coliseum. Festival goers get to sample all their hard work for a $12 tasting ticket.

The entertainment lineup sticks to it country roots, hosting favorite local, regional and national performers and up-and-comers. The concerts go on, rain or shine.

“I think our lineup this year is as strong as any we’ve ever had,” McDonnell said. In the 27-year history of the music festival, several performers who appeared in Biloxi went on to become hit makers the next year, he said, such as Luke Combs and Kane Brown.

This year he said it’s Morgan Wallen, who will opens for Travis Tritt as the last acts of the festival on Sunday. He’s starting to make some movement in Nashville and is slotted in support of several major artists in 2019 and spring 2020, McDonnell said.

Wednesday night admission is free and wristbands for unlimited rides on the midway are half-price at $12.50, and available only on-site. Wristbands also can be purchased for other nights, or individual tickets are available for those who only want to take a spin on a ride or two.

Admission and ride tickets are available at the Coliseum Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.





Admission & parking

Parking is $5 and VIP parking is available Friday through Sunday. General admission is free on Wednesday; $10 per person Thursday and $14 for adults and $9 for children 6-12 at the box office Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children under age six are admitted free. Reserved concert seats are available.

Midway rides

On Wednesday, April 24, there is free gate admission and half-price, unlimited-ride wristbands from 5-11 p.m. The wristbands can be purchased only at the festival for $12.50 per person, which is half price.

Unlimited ride wristbands for other days can be purchased online to save $5 per person (full price is $25). They are good from 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 1-8 p.m. Sunday. Discount online tickets must be purchased by midnight on April 24. Admission ticket to the music festival is required.. Individual ride tickets also are available.

Entertainment lineup

Thursday, April 25

6:15 p.m. — District Lights

7:30 p.m. — Bishop Gunn

9:15 p.m. — The Outlaws

Friday, April 26

6:30 p.m. — Cole Jones

8 p.m. — Colt Ford

9:30 p.m. — Justin Moore

Saturday, April 27

1-4 p.m. — Crawfish Cookoff

2 p.m. — K99 Homegrown Country Artist

3:45 p.m. — The Chitlins

5 p.m. — Tall Boys

6:30 p.m. — Hardy

8 p.m. — Blackberry Smoke

9:45 p.m. — Jamey Johnson

Sunday, April 28

2:30 p.m. — Emily Hackett

3:30 p.m. - John King

5 p.m. — Morgan Wallen

6:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt