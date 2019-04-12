Biloxi’s Desporte seafood market ‘closed until further notice’ after being open for 122 years

Biloxi’s Desporte seafood market ‘closed until further notice’ Customers are being turned away from the family-owned business Desporte seafood market with a 'closed until further notice' sign on the front door. One employee told the Sun Herald the business is expected to open again soon in the near future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers are being turned away from the family-owned business Desporte seafood market with a 'closed until further notice' sign on the front door. One employee told the Sun Herald the business is expected to open again soon in the near future.

A rope blocks the main entrance and a sign in bold black letters tells customers that Desporte & Sons Seafood market is closed until further notice.

This normally is prime time for the family-owned business, at the end of Lent and during crawfish season.

Trucks loaded with shrimp and other seafood left the property at 1075 Division Street at Porter Avenue on Friday as the warehouse portion of the business continues to operate.

But those who hoped to eat at the cafe or take home fresh fish for dinner were turned away.

An employee said the restaurant and store closed about a week ago and are expected to reopen sometime in the future.

Desporte & Sons’ has been in business about 122 years — “longer than any other family in the state in Mississippi,” their website says. The wholesale business supplies restaurants and casinos across Mississippi. The market and cafe, renowned for its shrimp and crabmeat po-boys, provided the public with the same fresh and boiled seafood.

The business survived the BP oil spill in 2010 and during Christmas 2016, when streets near Desporte’s were down to dirt roads during the infrastructure project, Sean Desporte set up satellite locations so customers could get fresh seafood for their holiday dishes without driving through the construction.

Business was down 40 to 45 percent at that time due to the road construction, said Desporte, who is the fifth generation in the family business.