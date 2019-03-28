A bill to hike taxes on Gulfport diners is in trouble. Will it pass?

A bill to hike the sales tax at Gulfport restaurants is stalled in the Senate and might not survive because it lacks unanimous local and Coast legislative support.
Sen. Deborah Dawkins, whose district includes a significant portion of Gulfport, said the bill is “very, very sick” but not dead yet. Dawkins opposes an additional tax on diners and also believes the new soccer complex the tax would fund could exacerbate flooding in North Gulfport and Long Beach. Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines opposes the tax for the same reasons.
Bills for local governments generally do not pass in the Legislature without unanimous consent from the local governing body and the legislator who represents the area.
“We’re not going to be here that much longer and the chairman of the committee has told me if I remain opposed to it, he is not bringing it up,” Dawkins said, referring to the local and private committee chaired by Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp.
“A lot of people have talked to me. Nobody has told me anything that convinces me it’s a good idea to raise taxes on restaurants for a project that is not even defined to my liking.”
The House passed a bill that would allow Gulfport, with voter approval, to raise the restaurant tax by up to 3 percent. The Senate was expected to consider the House bill. But Sen. Joel Carter Jr. of Gulfport has also sponsored a version of the bill that could come up.
Dawkins is keeping watch even though she is not on the local and private committee. “I’ve been sitting on it like a chicken on an egg,” she said.
A 3 percent tax would bring the total restaurant sales tax to 10 percent in Gulfport.
Mayor Billy Hewes and a majority of the City Council see the sales tax as a way to bolster sports tourism. They say it would allow the city to fund the soccer complex and improve the existing regional Sportsplex for baseball and football. No site has been selected for the soccer complex, but one plan is to put it near the Sportsplex off U.S. 49 in the vicinity of Interstate 10.
Much of the area includes wetlands, which means an environmental study would have to be completed ahead of construction, Dawkins said.
“A restaurant tax is not a good way to fund the city getting an environmental assessment on a piece of property, whether it’s free or not,” the Democrat said. She said Republican Sen. Tommy Gollott, who is on the local and private committee, backs her in opposing the tax.
The Mississippi Coast Restaurant & Beverage Association’s board of directors opposes the tax and let legislators know in a March 25 statement.
“My board of directors feels that such a tax should be shared by all the businesses in the city of Gulfport and not be placed solely on the restaurant industry,” said Susan Perkins, the association’s executive director.
Other localities or entities that levy a 3 percent sales tax on food — which is in addition to the state sales-tax of 7 percent — are Batesville, Sardis, Tunica County and catering sales at the Jackson Convention Center, according to the state revenue department.
Ocean Springs and Pascagoula have 2 percent taxes on restaurants. And the Legislature just approved a special vote in Bay St. Louis on a 2 percent restaurant sales tax, but it had unanimous local support.
A complete list of local sales tax levies for tourism and economic development can be found at www.dor.ms.gov.
